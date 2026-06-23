Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.77, but opened at $132.27. Manhattan Associates shares last traded at $131.1650, with a volume of 22,127 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MANH. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The firm had revenue of $282.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,596,479.26. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 448.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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