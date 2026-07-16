ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. ManpowerGroup updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.960-1.060 EPS.

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ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.3%

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 437.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. ManpowerGroup's payout ratio is presently -389.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,408 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 70,749 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,123 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 65,601 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MAN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded ManpowerGroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.50.

View Our Latest Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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