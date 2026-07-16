ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.960-1.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

MAN stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.59 and a beta of 0.73.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 437.0%. ManpowerGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -389.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1,443.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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