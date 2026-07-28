ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.05 and traded as high as $53.71. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $53.5810, with a volume of 1,615,101 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MAN. Wall Street Zen lowered ManpowerGroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 4.4%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.73.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.56%.During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 437.0%. ManpowerGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704,326 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $140,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,622 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,247,476 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $66,817,000 after buying an additional 443,790 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,963 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $52,850,000 after buying an additional 1,259,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,447 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $48,057,000 after buying an additional 31,749 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,936 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,366,000 after buying an additional 665,135 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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