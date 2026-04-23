ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Down 8.5% - Here's Why

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.99 and last traded at $28.8550. 367,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,319,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 7.5%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.86 and a beta of 0.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.910-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,423 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,109,000 after buying an additional 38,710 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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