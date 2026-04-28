ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Trading 5.4% Higher - Still a Buy?

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.5860. Approximately 161,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,317,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ManpowerGroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 4.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 0.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. ManpowerGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.910-1.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,423 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,109,000 after buying an additional 38,710 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company's stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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