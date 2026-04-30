Marathon Digital (MARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.4085) per share and revenue of $181.8580 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $202.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.74 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 144.58%.The company's revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marathon Digital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of MARA stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 5.29. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $252,495.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,788,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,962,597.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $186,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 441,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,650.88. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 172,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,843 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wiregrass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marathon Digital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MARA

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

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