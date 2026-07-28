Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 3.3% - Here's What Happened

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $11.38. 61,897,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 46,188,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Marathon Digital from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $391,946.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,562,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,008,628.25. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 425,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,792. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,756. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,201,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 427,726 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 95,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,706,277 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $419,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,559 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 213,066 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 76,670 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

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