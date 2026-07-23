Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

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MRVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "reduce" rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

MRVI opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maravai LifeSciences

In other news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 360,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,825,481.02. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,463.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 356,067 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,031 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 20.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 40,495 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MRVI is a life sciences company specializing in the development and supply of critical reagents and services for the development and manufacture of biologic therapies. The company's offerings support a range of applications in genomics, molecular diagnostics, vaccine development and next-generation sequencing. Maravai's platforms address key challenges in nucleic acid production, protein detection, epigenetic analysis and reagent quality across the biopharmaceutical industry.

Through its product portfolio, which includes proprietary mRNA capping reagents, lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, synthetic oligonucleotides and high-precision assay kits, Maravai enables customers to accelerate research and streamline manufacturing workflows.

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