Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Acquires 287,916 Shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Stock

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin acquired 287,916 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $970,276.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,057,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,704,337.79. The trade was a 1.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marcos Marcelo Mindlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin bought 383,600 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $1,292,732.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin bought 739,178 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $2,476,246.30.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin purchased 275,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $926,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,800,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $6,264,000.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,800,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $6,030,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,500,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,250,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $4,287,500.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,675,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $5,929,500.00.

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Pampa Energia Stock Performance

Shares of Pampa Energia stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.01. 156,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,270. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 20.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAM shares. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pampa Energia from $97.50 to $101.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company's stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

Further Reading

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