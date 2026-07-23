Marcus (MCS) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $217.7230 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. Marcus had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.78 million. On average, analysts expect Marcus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Marcus Stock Performance

Marcus stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $730.97 million, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. Marcus has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The business's 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus's payout ratio is 74.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marcus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Marcus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Marcus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marcus by 550.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Marcus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company's stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

Further Reading

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