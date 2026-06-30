Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRX shares. Zacks Research raised Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Stock Down 8.2%

NASDAQ:MRX opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of -0.01. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business's 50 day moving average price is $56.53.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $692.30 million for the quarter. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Texier sold 1,572 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $83,866.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 207,019 shares in the company, valued at $11,044,463.65. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,606,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131,436 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 908,596 shares of the company's stock worth $39,115,000 after buying an additional 93,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,600,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 34.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,164,000 after buying an additional 98,334 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 66.1% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 354,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,800,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares during the period.

About Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

Marex Group PLC is a financial services platform, providing liquidity, market access, and infrastructure services to clients in the energy, commodities, and financial markets. The Group's operating segments are: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making, Hedging and Investment Solutions, and Corporate. Maximum revenue is generated from the Agency and Execution segment, which offers liquidity and execution services to clients mainly in the energy and financial securities markets by connecting buyers and sellers in the energy markets, offering liquidity and risk management solutions for financial markets, and providing clearing, custody, capital introduction, portfolio financing, and outsourced trading services.

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