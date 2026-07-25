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Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026

Key Points

  • Marex Group plc has received a consensus analyst rating of “Buy” from eight covering firms, with an average 1-year price target of about $75.14.
  • Several analysts recently turned more bullish on the stock, including Barclays, Piper Sandler, and TD Cowen, all of which raised their price targets to the $75-$76 range.
  • The company also showed solid operating metrics, posting $1.48 EPS and $692.3 million in quarterly revenue, while continuing to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share.
  • Interested in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Buy" by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.1429.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRX. Barclays increased their price objective on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas Texier sold 1,572 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $83,866.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,019 shares in the company, valued at $11,044,463.65. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 89.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in the first quarter worth $342,000.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRX opened at $65.56 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $60.84. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $692.30 million for the quarter. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

About Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

(Get Free Report)

Marex Group PLC is a financial services platform, providing liquidity, market access, and infrastructure services to clients in the energy, commodities, and financial markets. The Group's operating segments are: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making, Hedging and Investment Solutions, and Corporate. Maximum revenue is generated from the Agency and Execution segment, which offers liquidity and execution services to clients mainly in the energy and financial securities markets by connecting buyers and sellers in the energy markets, offering liquidity and risk management solutions for financial markets, and providing clearing, custody, capital introduction, portfolio financing, and outsourced trading services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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