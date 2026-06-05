Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.75.

MRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

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Insider Transactions at Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

In related news, insider Thomas Texier sold 1,572 shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $83,866.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 207,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,044,463.65. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 1,217.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,513 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 1,369.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 148,954 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 354,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 452.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 171,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 140,117 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,606,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131,436 shares during the period.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $58.62.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $692.30 million for the quarter. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 28.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

About Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

Marex Group PLC is a financial services platform, providing liquidity, market access, and infrastructure services to clients in the energy, commodities, and financial markets. The Group's operating segments are: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making, Hedging and Investment Solutions, and Corporate. Maximum revenue is generated from the Agency and Execution segment, which offers liquidity and execution services to clients mainly in the energy and financial securities markets by connecting buyers and sellers in the energy markets, offering liquidity and risk management solutions for financial markets, and providing clearing, custody, capital introduction, portfolio financing, and outsourced trading services.

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