Mark Demilio Sells 2,445 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) Director Mark Demilio sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $411,835.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,539.20. This represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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RH Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:RH traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.95. The stock had a trading volume of 496,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,140. RH has a one year low of $106.30 and a one year high of $257.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.16 and a 200 day moving average of $162.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. The firm had revenue of $800.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RH from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of RH from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RH from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised RH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in RH by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 174 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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