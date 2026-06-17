Mark Lowry Maurer Sells 34,706 Shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 34,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $4,696,068.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,711.78. The trade was a 19.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mark Lowry Maurer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Mark Lowry Maurer sold 11,542 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $1,542,357.46.

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StoneX Group Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $132.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.74. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $139.24.

Shares of StoneX Group are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 20th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, May 26th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 17th.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $826.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting StoneX Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary highlights StoneX’s record results, acquisition-led scale, AI/trading expansion, and broad client activity as reasons the business momentum remains strong. StoneX Is Tapping AI, Trading Volatility and Global Expansion

Recent analyst commentary highlights StoneX’s record results, acquisition-led scale, AI/trading expansion, and broad client activity as reasons the business momentum remains strong. Positive Sentiment: SNEX recently hit a new 12-month high and had a strong prior-session move on above-average volume, showing continued investor demand and momentum. StoneX Group NASDAQ: SNEX Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

SNEX recently hit a new 12-month high and had a strong prior-session move on above-average volume, showing continued investor demand and momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s announced 3-for-2 stock split due July 20 may improve trading liquidity and draw attention, but it does not change fundamentals.

The company’s announced 3-for-2 stock split due July 20 may improve trading liquidity and draw attention, but it does not change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: One Zacks note said StoneX’s sharp run has made valuation richer, so investors are watching for clean execution to justify the higher multiple. Is SNEX Stock Worth Buying After Its Sharp Run and Richer Valuation?

One Zacks note said StoneX’s sharp run has made valuation richer, so investors are watching for clean execution to justify the higher multiple. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares, including Chairman Sean Michael O’Connor, CFO William Dunaway, President Charles M. Lyon, and Director Annabelle Bexiga, which can raise concerns that management is locking in gains after the rally. SEC filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 299,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,121,000 after buying an additional 141,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 464,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,460,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 134,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 86,290 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company's stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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