Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,025.00.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Brean Capital assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Diane Leopold acquired 50 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,789.19 per share, for a total transaction of $89,459.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 550 shares in the company, valued at $984,054.50. This represents a 10.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,191,514.95. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company's stock.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,959.41 on Friday. Markel Group has a 1 year low of $1,719.41 and a 1 year high of $2,207.59. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,875.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,956.79. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.38 by ($45.28). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group will post 114.11 EPS for the current year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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