Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,742.91 and last traded at $1,738.02, with a volume of 4760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,718.45.

Get Markel Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,651.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

Markel Group Stock Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,593.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,585.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.74 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,657 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Markel Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Markel Group wasn't on the list.

While Markel Group currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here