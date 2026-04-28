Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $45.12 EPS

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.22 by ($45.12), FiscalAI reports. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion.

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Markel Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $12.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,908.48. The company had a trading volume of 88,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,964.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,022.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group has a one year low of $1,766.03 and a one year high of $2,207.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total value of $207,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,513.56. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MKL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Markel Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research cut Markel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Brean Capital started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2,100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKL

About Markel Group

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

Further Reading

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