MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: MKTX. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in MarketAxess stock on April 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - ACTIVE ASSET ACCOUNT # 3" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 4/28/2026.

on 4/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/23/2026.

on 4/23/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intapp NASDAQ: INTA on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 4/9/2026.

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MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $137.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.27 and a 12 month high of $228.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.29.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.91 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 35.53%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. MarketAxess's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut MarketAxess from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $170.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $190.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MarketAxess

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558,097 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $463,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,009 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in MarketAxess by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,175,425 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $575,546,000 after acquiring an additional 944,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 5,086.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 951,024 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $172,373,000 after purchasing an additional 932,687 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,609,330 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $291,691,000 after purchasing an additional 697,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,324,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company's network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

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