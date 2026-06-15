Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $412.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $336.00 to $412.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price points to a potential upside of 1.31% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.07.

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Marriott International Trading Up 1.0%

Marriott International stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $406.69. The company had a trading volume of 149,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,872. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $253.76 and a 1-year high of $410.98. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $365.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.Marriott International's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 39.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 21.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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