Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $1.2043 billion for the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.52. 60,643 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $86.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's payout ratio is presently -34.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Flaskey bought 14,862 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.26 per share, for a total transaction of $999,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,862 shares in the company, valued at $999,618.12. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 106,702 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 212,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 37,293 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VAC

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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