Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH) to Issue Dividend Increase - $0.99 Per Share

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a 10.0% increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $11.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $178.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $156.60 and a one year high of $216.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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