Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) Given New $197.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $194.00 to $197.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Mizuho's price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.06.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MRSH stock opened at $178.87 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $156.60 and a 52-week high of $216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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