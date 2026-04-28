Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Reaches New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132.50 and last traded at GBX 134.14, with a volume of 928811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.60.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Marshalls from GBX 195 to GBX 170 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 360 price target on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marshalls presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 310.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSLH

Marshalls Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £339.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.21.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 13.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Marshalls had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marshalls plc will post 18.2342758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marshalls news, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 181 per share, for a total transaction of £470,600. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marshalls Company Profile

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls' strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership. This is underpinned by business wide enterprise excellence, leadership in ESG governance and standards and its people, organisation, and culture.

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