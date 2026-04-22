Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $2.79. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 2,652 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 5.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $111.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.47 million.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Martin Midstream Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.41%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,126 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 33,064 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 114,935 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded midstream energy partnership that provides storage, transportation and distribution services for petroleum and chemical products. The company's operations encompass bulk liquid terminals, marine transportation services and handling facilities designed to support a variety of feedstocks and refined products. Through its network of terminals and pipelines, Martin Midstream serves refineries, petrochemical plants and other industrial customers, offering solutions that help optimize logistics and maintain supply chain reliability.

With core assets located along the U.S.

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