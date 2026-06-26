Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $281.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $214.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.36.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,722,527. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,610,688.90. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 185,127 shares of company stock worth $25,874,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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