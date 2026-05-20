Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $192.20 and last traded at $190.76, with a volume of 7376508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.27.

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Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Marvell Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.70.

Read Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.2%

The company has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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