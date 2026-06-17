Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $278.67, but opened at $292.89. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $287.5770, with a volume of 6,085,725 shares trading hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $255.80 billion, a PE ratio of 100.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 271.4% in the first quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 19,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 41,759 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.7% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 29.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 567,402 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $56,201,000 after buying an additional 128,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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