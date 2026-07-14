Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 2.3% - What's Next?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $232.00 and last traded at $222.44. 20,025,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 30,096,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.53.

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More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is benefiting from improved chip-sector sentiment after a sharp pullback earlier in the week, with traders stepping back into higher-growth semiconductor stocks. Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Gaining Tuesday?

Marvell is benefiting from improved chip-sector sentiment after a sharp pullback earlier in the week, with traders stepping back into higher-growth semiconductor stocks. Positive Sentiment: An analyst note highlighted momentum in Marvell’s custom AI silicon business, reinforcing the market’s view that the company remains a key beneficiary of AI data-center spending. Why Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Is Up Today

An analyst note highlighted momentum in Marvell’s custom AI silicon business, reinforcing the market’s view that the company remains a key beneficiary of AI data-center spending. Positive Sentiment: The company’s most recent quarter showed record revenue growth, which continues to support confidence in Marvell’s AI-driven growth story. Why Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Is Up Today

The company’s most recent quarter showed record revenue growth, which continues to support confidence in Marvell’s AI-driven growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell was also mentioned in broader AI and infrastructure-themed market commentary, which may be helping keep investor attention on the stock.

Marvell was also mentioned in broader AI and infrastructure-themed market commentary, which may be helping keep investor attention on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports noted heavy insider selling over the past six months, which could temper enthusiasm even as the stock rebounds. Why Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Is Up Today

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.3%

The business's 50 day moving average is $237.83 and its 200-day moving average is $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $895,455,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,551,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $386,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,368 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,488,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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