Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 3.3% - Time to Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $202.08 and last traded at $194.94. Approximately 24,917,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 30,100,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.68.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $170.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,939,531.02. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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