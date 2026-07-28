Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 7.8% - Here's Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $167.32 and last traded at $174.47. Approximately 28,726,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 29,687,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.17.
Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: GraniteShares CEO Will Rhind identified Marvell, Broadcom and TSMC as potential next beneficiaries of AI spending after Nvidia and SK Hynix, highlighting Marvell’s exposure to data-center networking and customized AI silicon. After Nvidia and SK Hynix, These 3 AI Stocks Could Be the Next Winners
- Positive Sentiment: Recent comparisons with Snowflake and UiPath emphasize that Marvell is already profitable, growing rapidly and positioned in AI data-center infrastructure—characteristics that may appeal to investors seeking less speculative AI exposure. Marvell Technology vs. Snowflake
- Neutral Sentiment: Marvell’s valuation is attracting scrutiny. Commentary describes the stock as priced for very strong execution, while another analysis says AI-driven growth is real but shareholder dilution is an important risk. MRVL trades at roughly 60.6 times earnings, leaving limited room for disappointing results. Marvell Technology Priced Beyond Perfection
- Negative Sentiment: The immediate catalyst is a broad pullback in the AI and memory trade. Korean chipmakers have reportedly lost about $1 trillion in market value over six weeks, with the weakness spreading to U.S.-listed semiconductor stocks including Marvell, Nvidia and Micron. AI Chip Trade Cracking
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that China’s CXMT memory-chip IPO attracted heavy attention, alongside state-backed advances in chip-manufacturing equipment, have added competitive and geopolitical pressure across the semiconductor sector. CXMT, Sandisk, ASML and More Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Concerns that Nvidia’s potential $750 billion AI infrastructure deals could represent circular financing are raising doubts about the durability of AI demand and valuations throughout the ecosystem, including Marvell. Nvidia’s $750 Billion Deals Revive Fear of AI Circular Financing
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Loop Capital raised Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology Stock Down 7.8%
The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $243.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.20.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.
Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology
In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
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Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.
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