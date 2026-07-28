Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 7.8% - Here's Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $167.32 and last traded at $174.47. Approximately 28,726,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 29,687,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.17.

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Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Loop Capital raised Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 7.8%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $243.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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