Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 8.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.7% during trading on Thursday after Erste Group Bank downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $186.15 and last traded at $188.30. 34,513,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 30,139,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.26.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

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Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,981 shares of company stock worth $11,190,542. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,864,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $838,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,798,272 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $577,717,000 after acquiring an additional 598,920 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 8.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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