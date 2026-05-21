Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 2.1% - Here's What Happened

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $194.58 and last traded at $190.69. Approximately 21,311,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 21,227,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.80.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Marvell Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.1%

The stock has a market cap of $171.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm's 50-day moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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