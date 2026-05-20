Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 6% - What's Next?

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $193.32 and last traded at $186.80. Approximately 29,315,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 21,219,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.27.

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Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Up 6.0%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $1,426,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 742,781 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,446,000 after purchasing an additional 161,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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