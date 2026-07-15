Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) fell 7.3% on Wednesday after Erste Group Bank downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $201.22 and last traded at $206.26. Approximately 26,615,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 30,106,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.44.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

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Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,939,531.02. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,873 shares of company stock worth $19,909,914. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $180.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $238.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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