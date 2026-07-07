Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 7.4% - Should You Sell?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $222.94 and last traded at $230.70. 34,727,886 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 30,404,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.27.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s fundamentals remain strong, with fiscal Q1 2027 revenue rising 28% year over year to a record $2.418 billion and management guiding fiscal Q2 revenue to about $2.7 billion.

Marvell’s fundamentals remain strong, with fiscal Q1 2027 revenue rising 28% year over year to a record $2.418 billion and management guiding fiscal Q2 revenue to about $2.7 billion. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains supportive, including Royal Bank of Canada reaffirming an Outperform rating and setting a $360 price target.

Analyst sentiment remains supportive, including Royal Bank of Canada reaffirming an rating and setting a price target. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reports note Marvell was removed from some Russell value indexes, which may affect index-related flows but is more of a technical factor than a business issue. Article title

Recent reports note Marvell was removed from some Russell value indexes, which may affect index-related flows but is more of a technical factor than a business issue. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI-chip weakness and valuation fears are pressuring the stock, with investors rotating out of high-multiple semiconductor names after a strong run.

Broader AI-chip weakness and valuation fears are pressuring the stock, with investors rotating out of high-multiple semiconductor names after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sale disclosures may be adding caution, even though they do not necessarily signal a change in Marvell’s underlying business.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 target price on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $201.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,861,469. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here