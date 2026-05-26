Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded at HSBC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $300.00 price target on the semiconductor company's stock. HSBC's target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.80% from the stock's previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.39.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $196.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.89. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $198.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi lifted its price target on Marvell Technology to $215 from $118 and kept a Buy rating ahead of earnings, signaling confidence in the company’s AI and data-center growth outlook.

Citi lifted its price target on Marvell Technology to $215 from $118 and kept a Buy rating ahead of earnings, signaling confidence in the company’s AI and data-center growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $200 from $170 and maintained an Outperform rating, saying Marvell remains a standout in data center stocks heading into results.

Oppenheimer raised its price target to $200 from $170 and maintained an Outperform rating, saying Marvell remains a standout in data center stocks heading into results. Positive Sentiment: Stifel also raised its price target on Marvell Technology, adding to the wave of bullish analyst actions before the earnings release.

Stifel also raised its price target on Marvell Technology, adding to the wave of bullish analyst actions before the earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains strong because Marvell is viewed as a possible beneficiary of the “next Nvidia” AI trade, with analysts expecting solid earnings growth from AI chip demand. Article Title

Investor interest remains strong because Marvell is viewed as a possible beneficiary of the “next Nvidia” AI trade, with analysts expecting solid earnings growth from AI chip demand. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell is scheduled to report earnings on May 27, and several previews note that the stock could see a large post-earnings move depending on guidance and demand commentary. Article Title

Marvell is scheduled to report earnings on May 27, and several previews note that the stock could see a large post-earnings move depending on guidance and demand commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts and traders are warning that MRVL looks overbought and overvalued after a strong rally, which could limit upside if results fail to impress. Article Title

Some analysts and traders are warning that MRVL looks overbought and overvalued after a strong rally, which could limit upside if results fail to impress. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $190 but kept a Neutral rating, implying the stock may be a bit above fair value near current levels.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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