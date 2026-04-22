Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Masco updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.100-4.300 EPS.

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Masco Stock Up 10.3%

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.82. Masco has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Masco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Masco's payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Masco

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $899,719.20. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Masco by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,998 shares of the construction company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Masco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.25.

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About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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