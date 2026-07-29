Masco (NYSE:MAS) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.61, but opened at $75.82. Masco shares last traded at $72.1140, with a volume of 1,222,420 shares.

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Masco News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Masco reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.64 per share, above the $1.32 analyst consensus and up from $1.30 a year earlier. Operating profit increased 14% to $470 million, while the operating margin expanded to 23.6%. Masco Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

Masco reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.64 per share, above the $1.32 analyst consensus and up from $1.30 a year earlier. Operating profit increased 14% to $470 million, while the operating margin expanded to 23.6%. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.40-$4.60, above the roughly $4.27 analyst consensus. Masco also returned $454 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Masco Press Release

The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.40-$4.60, above the roughly $4.27 analyst consensus. Masco also returned $454 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Neutral Sentiment: Liquidity remained solid at $1.548 billion, including available revolver capacity. Institutional positioning was mixed, with 378 investors adding shares and 360 reducing holdings in the latest quarter.

Liquidity remained solid at $1.548 billion, including available revolver capacity. Institutional positioning was mixed, with 378 investors adding shares and 360 reducing holdings in the latest quarter. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter net sales totaled $1.992 billion, below the $2.08 billion consensus and down 3% year over year. The sales decline suggests demand remains pressured even as cost control and margins support earnings. Masco Q2 Key Metrics

Second-quarter net sales totaled $1.992 billion, below the $2.08 billion consensus and down 3% year over year. The sales decline suggests demand remains pressured even as cost control and margins support earnings. Negative Sentiment: Reported 2026 EPS guidance was $4.21-$4.41, meaning the stronger adjusted outlook may not fully translate into reported earnings. In addition, company insiders recorded five sales and no purchases over the past six months, a secondary negative signal.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Masco from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Trading Down 11.0%

The company's fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.32. Masco had a return on equity of 815.20% and a net margin of 10.90%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Masco's payout ratio is currently 31.76%.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,017 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the construction company's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Masco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the construction company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Masco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 26,075 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company's stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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