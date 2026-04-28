MasterBrand (MBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter. MasterBrand has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.060-0.000 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.98%.The business had revenue of $644.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

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MasterBrand Stock Performance

NYSE MBC opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business's 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. MasterBrand has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterBrand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut MasterBrand from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut MasterBrand from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterBrand currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Report on MasterBrand

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand's product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

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