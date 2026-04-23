Matador Resources Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Matador Resources has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

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Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $37.14 and a 1-year high of $66.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.13 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company's revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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