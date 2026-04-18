Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.6429.

Several analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Match Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Match Group Stock Up 2.2%

MTCH stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. Match Group has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $878.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.86 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 289.29% and a net margin of 17.59%.The firm's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Match Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Match Group's payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,260 shares of the technology company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Match Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 649,721 shares of the technology company's stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 204,472 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1,477.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 358,709 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 335,971 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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