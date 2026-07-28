Match Group (MTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6530 per share and revenue of $857.6890 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $863.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.70 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 307.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Match Group alerts: Sign Up

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. Match Group has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Match Group's dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Match Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $51.00 target price on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Match Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTCH

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In related news, Director Melissa Anne Brenner sold 5,141 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $184,767.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $582,874.92. The trade was a 24.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Match Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the technology company's stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Match Group by 764.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,907 shares of the technology company's stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Match Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Match Group wasn't on the list.

While Match Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here