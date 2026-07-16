Materialise (MTLS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0457 per share and revenue of $78.2310 million for the quarter.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm had revenue of $76.72 million during the quarter.

Get Materialise alerts: Sign Up

Materialise Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Materialise has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $394.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Materialise by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,890,920 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Materialise by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 654,623 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 219,995 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Materialise by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 467,276 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 61,465 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Materialise from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Materialise has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTLS

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company specializing in 3D printing software and additive manufacturing services. Through its dual focus on software and printing, the company addresses a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and healthcare. Materialise's offerings span from design and simulation tools to end-to-end production, delivering both standardized and highly customized parts across polymer and metal platforms.

On the software side, Materialise develops a suite of proprietary applications—such as Magics for data preparation, Mimics for medical image processing and patient-specific modeling, and Streamics for production workflow management.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Materialise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Materialise wasn't on the list.

While Materialise currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here