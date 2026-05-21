Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Materion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock.

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Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $205.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.49 and a 200-day moving average of $146.30. Materion has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $215.62.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $261.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Materion will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Materion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Materion's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $710,614.44. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $932,907.60. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,600. The trade was a 49.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,341 shares of company stock worth $2,478,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new position in Materion in the third quarter valued at $38,418,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Materion by 28.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,956 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $103,098,000 after buying an additional 283,998 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,212 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 126,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 155.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,626 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 116,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Materion by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 167,200 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 109,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company's stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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