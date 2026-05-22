Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $217.15 and last traded at $216.43, with a volume of 114332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.12.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Materion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $223.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTRN

Materion Stock Up 3.0%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $261.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Materion Corporation will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Materion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Materion's payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 8,976 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.13, for a total transaction of $1,311,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,358,392.07. The trade was a 35.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 309 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $49,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,600. The trade was a 49.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,341 shares of company stock worth $2,478,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Materion by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Materion by 33.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,825 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 22.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Materion by 25.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,612 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Materion by 23.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,919 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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