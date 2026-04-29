Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $261.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $479.15 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.19%.The firm's revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Materion updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.000-6.50 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Materion's conference call:

Company now sees a path to deliver low double-digit top-line growth for 2026 and is affirming adjusted EPS guidance of $6.00–$6.50 , with confidence toward the high end.

for 2026 and is affirming adjusted EPS guidance of , with confidence toward the high end. Electronic Materials delivered strong results— 18% value‑added sales growth (Q1 $91.6M) and a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.3% , driven by AI‑led semiconductor demand and operational improvements.

value‑added sales growth (Q1 $91.6M) and a record adjusted EBITDA margin of , driven by AI‑led semiconductor demand and operational improvements. Precision Optics posted a 43% sales increase to $30.7M, its best quarter since 2021, and recorded its fifth consecutive quarter of profitability improvement (adjusted EBITDA margin 17.9% ).

sales increase to $30.7M, its best quarter since 2021, and recorded its fifth consecutive quarter of profitability improvement (adjusted EBITDA margin ). Performance Materials VA sales declined 13% YoY (to $139.5M) largely due to a precision clad strip quality ramp; management says production is back to pre‑issue rates and expects meaningful sequential improvement starting in Q2.

Order momentum and backlog are at record levels—backlog is up >20% YoY (15% YTD), the company booked $60M of defense orders in Q1 and has >$300M in open RFQs, supporting multi‑quarter demand visibility.

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Materion Stock Performance

NYSE MTRN traded down $5.11 on Wednesday, reaching $172.17. The stock had a trading volume of 292,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,037. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.91. Materion has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $194.28. The business's 50-day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Materion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $170.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Materion news, CEO Jugal K. Vijayvargiya sold 12,963 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.56, for a total transaction of $1,925,783.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,350,385.68. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $710,614.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $932,907.60. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,549 shares of company stock worth $7,548,444. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Materion by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company's stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

Further Reading

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