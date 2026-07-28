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Mathew Masters Buys 39 Shares of Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Caledonia Investments logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Mathew Masters bought 39 Caledonia Investments shares at GBX 384 each, for a total of £149.76, on July 27.
  • Masters recently bought smaller blocks of shares but also sold 44,761 shares for approximately £161,140 on June 4.
  • Caledonia shares traded at GBX 383.82, near their 12-month high of GBX 395. The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 7.70 and revenue of GBX 6.47 billion.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Caledonia Investments.

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN - Get Free Report) insider Mathew Masters acquired 39 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 384 per share, with a total value of £149.76.

Mathew Masters also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 26th, Mathew Masters acquired 43 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 355 per share, for a total transaction of £152.65.
  • On Thursday, June 4th, Mathew Masters sold 44,761 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360, for a total transaction of £161,139.60.
  • On Wednesday, May 27th, Mathew Masters bought 41 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 364 per share, with a total value of £149.24.

Caledonia Investments Price Performance

CLDN stock traded down GBX 0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 383.82. 154,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,686. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 366.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 357.51. Caledonia Investments Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 312 and a 12 month high of GBX 395. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 6,470 million for the quarter. Caledonia Investments had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 81.74%.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders. Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years. We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds. Each has a strategic allocation of capital, investment strategy and target return. We buy to hold, investing in high quality companies with strong market positions and fundamentals, alongside investments in private equity funds with track records of success.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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