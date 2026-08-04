Matson (NYSE:MATX) Given New $270.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Matson (NYSE:MATX - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the shipping company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.28% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MATX. Stephens upped their price target on Matson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Matson to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $232.33.

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Matson Trading Up 2.3%

Matson stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.13. 526,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,901. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $230.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $199.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Matson (NYSE:MATX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.48. Matson had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $969.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Matson's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 1,200 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $220,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,690.02. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $527,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,625.68. This represents a 15.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,268. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,346 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,511 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 7.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,629 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $13,154,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Matson by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

Key Matson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Matson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: Matson reported diluted EPS of $4.27, up from $2.92 a year earlier and above analyst estimates near $3.79. Revenue rose 16.7% year over year to $969.4 million, exceeding consensus expectations. Matson Second Quarter 2026 Results and Outlook

Matson reported diluted EPS of $4.27, up from $2.92 a year earlier and above analyst estimates near $3.79. Revenue rose 16.7% year over year to $969.4 million, exceeding consensus expectations. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved sharply: Net income increased 36.6% to $129.4 million, operating income climbed 40.6% to $158.9 million, and EBITDA rose to $211.0 million from $163.6 million. Gross profit also increased 28.9% to $232.1 million. Matson Tops Second-Quarter Estimates

Net income increased 36.6% to $129.4 million, operating income climbed 40.6% to $158.9 million, and EBITDA rose to $211.0 million from $163.6 million. Gross profit also increased 28.9% to $232.1 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook raised: Management increased its 2026 guidance, providing investors with greater confidence that favorable operating conditions and recent performance can continue. Matson also repurchased approximately 0.3 million shares during the quarter. Matson Raises Full-Year Outlook

Management increased its 2026 guidance, providing investors with greater confidence that favorable operating conditions and recent performance can continue. Matson also repurchased approximately 0.3 million shares during the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow remained solid at $137.6 million, while cash and equivalents more than doubled from a year earlier to $119.3 million, supporting financial flexibility despite higher capital spending.

Operating cash flow remained solid at $137.6 million, while cash and equivalents more than doubled from a year earlier to $119.3 million, supporting financial flexibility despite higher capital spending. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed: 186 investors added MATX shares in their latest reported quarter, while 145 reduced holdings. This suggests continued interest but no clear consensus among funds.

Institutional positioning was mixed: 186 investors added MATX shares in their latest reported quarter, while 145 reduced holdings. This suggests continued interest but no clear consensus among funds. Negative Sentiment: Insider trading data showed 35 insider sales and no purchases over the past six months. Although such sales may reflect personal portfolio decisions, the lack of insider buying could temper investor enthusiasm after the rally. Matson Earnings and Insider Activity

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc NYSE: MATX is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson's ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

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